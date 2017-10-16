mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
moviesBlack Panther Looks Like Marvel's Most Ambitious Movie Yet in New Trailer
astronomyA Groundbreaking Astronomy Discovery Gave Scientists Their Best Look Ever at How Gold Was Created
Artwork of Colliding Neutron Stars
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Video GamesThis Is When You Can Play Doom on the Nintendo Switch
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL-PEOPLE
Harvey Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival in France in May. Yann Coatsaliou—AFP/Getty Images
Harvey Weinstein

The Company Harvey Weinstein Built Might Sell Itself

Associated Press
10:16 AM ET

(NEW YORK) — The Weinstein Co., mired in a sex scandal, may be putting itself up for sale.

The company said Monday that it is getting an immediate cash infusion from Colony Capital and is in negotiations for the potential sale of all or a significant portion of the movie studio responsible for films like "Shakespeare in Love," and "Gangs of New York."

Co-founder Harvey Weinstein was fired by the company last week following allegations of sexual harassment and assault. The allegations span decades.

The fallout has been swift, with Weinstein issuing a lengthy and seemingly tone-deaf apology while losing various honors. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revoked his membership.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME