The Best Game of Thrones Jokes About Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Getting Engaged

Sansa Stark has a wedding coming up, and the internet has a lot of feelings about it.

Actor Sophie Turner announced her engagement to singer Joe Jonas on Instagram over the weekend and Game of Thrones fans could not let a perfectly good opportunity to make some Sansa Stark jokes slip by.

After all, Lady Sansa Stark of Winterfell has already been engaged twice, but neither was by choice. Who is this man she has selected to be her husband, who may end up being the next King of the North or at least Lord of Winterfell? Is the engagement merely a strategic alliance for land and soldiers? Was this engagement just another diabolical move by Littlefinger? Or was Sansa simply getting engaged because she couldn’t let Jon Snow best her with his own engagement ?

Perhaps most important, though, is the question of whether the new season of Game of Thrones will be delayed even further, after Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding? The internet had a few questions and took to Twitter to ask them.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are engaged. This has to be Sansa Stark's most decent fiancé yet. - spooky ara 👻 (@arakubrick) October 15, 2017

I don't know how he did it, but 99% sure Littlefinger made Joe jonas propose to Sansa - stephanie rose (@Minkki14) October 16, 2017

Can't believe Sonsa Stark is gonna marry Joe Jonas... does this make him the rightful ruler of the North? Lord Jonas? - Colby Aitken (@colbykayallday) October 15, 2017

JOE JONAS IS GOING TO BE A STARK?



The final season of 'Game of Thrones' is going to be wild. - Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 15, 2017

joe jonas shouting rn like: i'm the king in the north!! pic.twitter.com/QWQab1FL1x - serofina 🌷 (@misstaccato) October 15, 2017

Joe Jonas is engaged to Sansa Stark. So does that mean he.... bent the knee?🤔 - Liz Simonian🌸 (@liiiiiiiizzzz) October 15, 2017

How could Sansa Stark agree to marry Joe Jonas?? He got no land, army or title smh this must be one of Littlefinger’s plots even in death 😂 - Meika (@meikaanne) October 16, 2017

SOPHIE TURNER AND JOE JONAS ARE ENGAGED. get ready for the best wedding the north has ever seen. - Kelsey Hake (@kelsey_hake19) October 15, 2017

sansa killed littlefinger so she could marry joe jonas - Umarr. (@umarriqbal) October 15, 2017

Wheres the cut scene of #got where Joe Jonas recruits Aria to take out Littlefinger so he can get with Sansa? - Alex (@Alexrealtorpbc) October 15, 2017

Joe Jonas is engaged to the girl who plays Sansa Stark and if that's not a power move to take over Winterfell, I don't know what is. - Maggie Lenkart (@maggieavelli) October 16, 2017

Bran not lord of winterfell because he's the three eyed raven, which makes Sansa the lady of winterfell and Joe Jonas the lord by marriage https://t.co/wzaljedDIC - Joe Alappat (@alappatjoe) October 15, 2017