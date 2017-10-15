U.S.
alabama

3-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Grease Pit at Ice Cream Shop

Associated Press
5:09 PM ET

(AUBURN, Ala.) — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl is dead after she fell into a grease pit at an Alabama ice cream shop and drowned.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports the girl's body was pulled Saturday from an in-ground container used to trap cooking grease at Brewster's Real Ice Cream in Auburn.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said in a news release the death appears to be an accidental drowning. He said video evidence from the scene showed the girl playing with siblings when she apparently fell through a lid covering a grease pit on the ice cream parlor's property.

Harris said the girl was found several minutes later inside the grease container, which was 6 feet (1.8 meters) deep. He said no foul play is suspected. The girl's name was not immediately released.

