Woman Charged for Fatally Stabbing Her Husband at Hospital

(BALTIMORE) — Baltimore police have arrested a woman they say fatally stabbed her husband inside of a hospital.

Police arrested 30-year-old Anita Jones on Saturday and charged her with first-degree murder stemming from the stabbing death of 33-year-old Christopher Yancey.

Police say officers were called to Johns Hopkins Hospital on Friday for a reported suicide. When they arrived hospital staff told them that Jones and Yancey had been arguing in a room while their son was getting a procedure. Jones then came out and told staff that Yancey had cut himself. Staff members found Yancey suffering from multiple lacerations. He was pronounced dead. Jones left the hospital before officers arrived.

Police say no weapon was found in the hospital room, and Yancey’s injuries were determined to be inconsistent with suicide.