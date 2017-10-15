Saturday Night Live mocked Vice President Mike Pence's walk-out of an Indianapolis Colts game last week after players kneeled during the national anthem.

Since President Donald Trump tweeted that he had told Pence to leave the game if any protesting occurred, SNL ran with it — showing Trump, impersonated by Alec Baldwin , tell Pence, played by SNL actor Beck Bennett , to leave a variety of events.

The first was an Indiana Pacers game where, much like Pence's trip to the NFL last week, the vice president and his wife, Karen Pence, watched in the stands ahead of the game. In the clip, Pence receives a call from Trump, who is speaking at a rally in, as he calls it, "Harass-burg, Pennsylvania."

"They seem to be respectful. Wait — one of them's kneeling," Bennett's Pence reports to Trump.

"Get out of there, Mike! Bail! Get your — haul ass, Mike!" Baldwin's Trump responds.

Pence then goes to a Starbucks , where Trump calls him again to check in on whether the coffee chain's holiday cups say "Merry Christmas" on them. When Pence tells him it's not Christmas season yet, Trump suggests they should say "Merry Christmas" all year .

"They would if they respect America, Mike. The cups would say Merry Christmas all year and show me as Santa Claus giving all the children gold because gold is the future of this country," Trump says.

When Pence informs him the cups say "Pumpkin Spice is back," Trump orders him to leave Starbucks.

The same situation occurs as Pence sits down at a wedding reception. When Trump calls, all is going well until Pence notices the couple that is getting married is two men. Again, Trump orders him to leave, since the only marriage he believes in is between "a man and a woman, then another woman, then another woman — maybe one more if you’ve got it in you."

In reality, Trump and Pence have repeatedly blasted players and teams in the NFL who have kneeled during the National Anthem — a demonstration begun last year by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick , who protested racial injustice. When Pence and his wife attended the Colts game last weekend, the vice president left after players on Kaepernick's former team kneeled during the national anthem.

"President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem," Pence said in a series of tweets. "While everyone is entitled to their own opinion, I don't think its too much to ask NFL players to respect the flag and our national anthem."

Watch the full clip above.