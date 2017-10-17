After the body of her dead 5-year-old daughter was found hidden in the family restaurant a day after falsely reporting the child missing, an Ohio woman pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Mingming Chen, who entered the plea Thursday, repeatedly punched her daughter Ashley Zhao in January, police said, according to the Associated Press. Her husband Liang Zhao first tried to revive the child but later helped Chen hide the child's body inside Ang's Asian Cuisine in North Canton, according to the report.

Chen is facing charges of murder, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, AP reported. Murder charges against Zhao have been dropped, but he pleaded guilty in September to charges of obstructing justice and gross abuse of a corpse, according to the report.