U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
U.S.Harvey Weinstein Expelled From Academy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
California wildfires'My Ride or Die.' Woman Flees California Wildfires on a Bike With Her 70-Pound Dog in a Duffel Bag
US-SOLAR-ECLIPSE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeWoman Charged After 12-Year-Old Boy Dies From Fentanyl Overdose During Sleepover
DOJ Opioids
7-Eleven Convenience Stores Ahead Of Seven & I Holdings Co. Earnings Announcement
The 7-Eleven logo is displayed inside a convenience store, operated by Seven & i Holdings Co., in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Tuesday, April 5, 2016. Seven & i is scheduled to report earnings on April 7. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Crime

Customer Stole Store Clerk's Credit Card as He Was Having a Seizure

Associated Press
3:33 PM ET

(SALT LAKE CITY) — Authorities in the Salt Lake City area are trying to identify a woman who stole a credit card from the wallet of a convenience store clerk as he was having a seizure.

The Unified Police Department says the woman walked around the counter as the clerk was having a seizure on the floor and took his wallet from his pocket on Oct. 4 at a 7-Eleven store.

Surveillance video shows the woman taking a credit card from the man's wallet, putting it under her arm and walking out of the store. Police say the card was then used to make an online purchase.

The woman reportedly has a tattoo on her right arm, and she was described as a regular customer at the store.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME