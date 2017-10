The 7-Eleven logo is displayed inside a convenience store, operated by Seven & i Holdings Co., in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Tuesday, April 5, 2016. Seven & i is scheduled to report earnings on April 7. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(SALT LAKE CITY) — Authorities in the Salt Lake City area are trying to identify a woman who stole a credit card from the wallet of a convenience store clerk as he was having a seizure.

The Unified Police Department says the woman walked around the counter as the clerk was having a seizure on the floor and took his wallet from his pocket on Oct. 4 at a 7-Eleven store.

Surveillance video shows the woman taking a credit card from the man's wallet, putting it under her arm and walking out of the store. Police say the card was then used to make an online purchase.

The woman reportedly has a tattoo on her right arm, and she was described as a regular customer at the store.