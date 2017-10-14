U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
U.S.Harvey Weinstein Expelled From Academy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
CrimeCustomer Stole Store Clerk's Credit Card as He Was Having a Seizure
7-Eleven Convenience Stores Ahead Of Seven & I Holdings Co. Earnings Announcement
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeWoman Charged After 12-Year-Old Boy Dies From Fentanyl Overdose During Sleepover
DOJ Opioids
California wildfires

'My Ride or Die.' Woman Flees California Wildfires on a Bike With Her 70-Pound Dog in a Duffel Bag

Aric Jenkins
4:02 PM ET

A California woman fled the scene of wildfires in her neighborhood using a bike with her 70-pound dog tucked in a duffel bag by her side.

College student Natasha Wallace was on her way home from studying late Monday night when she saw the series of fires closing in on her neighborhood in Santa Rosa, according to local channel Fox 40.

"Everything was gray, everything was destroyed and it went for miles," Wallace told the station.

But she didn't want to evacuate the area without her 4-year-old pit bull, Bentley.

"I would never part ways with my dog. Ever," Wallace told Fox. "That's my ride or die. Oh my God, literally."

So Wallace decided to put him in her car and leave the area, she said, but found herself trapped between other cars within minutes.

"It was coming faster than I could leave in traffic, so I went back and got my bike," Wallace said.

That made transporting Bentley difficult, though. So she grabbed a duffel bag she could sling around her body and instructed Bentley to get inside, she told Fox.

"So I grabbed my dog and I told him, 'Hey man, this is serious, you need to just sit in the bag.' And he, he hopped right in," Wallace explained to the network.

She said she managed to make it several miles down the road ahead of the fire before a man in a truck saw her and pulled over to give her and Bentley a ride.

"I just want to say thank you to him. Paul Johnson," Wallace told Fox, adding that she's lucky to be alive, as her neighborhood was completely destroyed by the wildfire. "You don't even see a resemblance of what it used to be."

At least 35 people have died as a result of the wildfires that have ravaged northern California in recent weeks.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME