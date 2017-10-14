Mother and Son Get Prison for Killing and Pouring Acid on Her Estranged Husband

Colin Rideout and his mother, Laura Rideout, during their sentencing hearing in Rochester, N.Y., on Oct. 13, 2017

(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) — A woman and one of her sons who were convicted of killing her estranged husband and disfiguring his body before dumping it in upstate New York woods have been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.

Forty-six-year-old Laura Rideout and 24-year-old Colin Rideout were sentenced Friday in a Rochester court where they were found guilty in July of murder and evidence tampering. She was sentenced to an additional 15 years for burglary.

A second son, 20-year-old Alexander Rideout, was sentenced to two to eight years for an evidence tampering conviction.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Craig Rideout was strangled and beaten in his suburban Rochester home last year. His body was found wrapped in a tarp in woods in the Finger Lakes Region. Acid had been poured on his face to mask his identity.

Defense attorneys argued evidence was contaminated while being collected.