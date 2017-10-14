Parts of California Are Under a Red Flag Weather Warning. Here's What to Know

A Red Flag Weather Warning has been issued for parts of Northern California as deadly wildfires continue to spread in the region.

A Red Flag Warning means that there is an increased risk for fire danger due to warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds, according to the National Weather Service.

People are encouraged to extinguish outdoor fires and ensure hot coals are cooled, the NWS says. The agency also advises people to not throw cigarettes or matches out of of moving vehicles because they could ignite grass in the area.

What parts of Northern California are under a Red Flag Warning?

As of Saturday morning, Red Flag Warnings are active in the following areas (all times local), according to the National Weather Service:

North Bay Interior Valleys: Red Flag Warning until 5 p.m. on Saturday

North Bay Mountains: Red Flag Warning until 11 p.m. on Saturday

Western Sacramento Valley: Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. on Saturday

Delta: Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. on Saturday

Lake County and Upper Cache Creek Area: Red Flag Warning until 8 a.m. on Sunday