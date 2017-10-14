World
Vatican Pope Hospital
The Bambino Gesu' pediatric hospital in Rome. Andrew Medichini—AP
Vatican

Vatican Court Convicts Ex-Children's Hospital President for Diverting Donations to Renovate Cardinal's Flat

Associated Press
9:27 AM ET

A Vatican court has convicted the former president of the pope's children's hospital of abuse of office for diverting $500,000 in donations to renovate a cardinal's flat and sentenced him to a suspended one-year sentence.

The court on Saturday absolved the former treasurer of the Bambino Gesu children's hospital. The case was notable in that neither the cardinal who benefited from the renovation nor the contractor who was apparently paid twice for doing the work was put on trial.

The original charges against ex-hospital president Giuseppe Profiti had been embezzlement. But the court convicted him of the lesser offense of abuse of office.

