4 Dead After Plane Crashes Into the Sea Off Ivory Coast

A crowd gathers at the shoreline, with a lifeless body on the beach in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, after a cargo plane believed to be carrying French military cargo crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 14, 2017.

A crowd gathers at the shoreline, with a lifeless body on the beach in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, after a cargo plane believed to be carrying French military cargo crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 14, 2017. Ange Koutaye Ismael—AP

A military official in Ivory Coast says four people are dead after a cargo plane crashed in the sea near the airport in Abidjan.

Lt. Issa Sakho, commander of the military fire brigade, says four Moldovans were killed. Two Moldovans and four French citizens are injured.

Sakho says 10 people were aboard the plane that had been arriving from the capital of neighboring Burkina Faso. He says the plane did not cause any damage on the ground upon crashing.

A French spokesman says the plane was carrying French military cargo.