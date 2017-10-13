Trump Says He Met With the President of the Virgin Islands. But That's Him

President Trump appeared to forget that the U.S. Virgin Islands falls under his jurisdiction during a speech Friday.

"I met with the president of the Virgin Islands," Trump said while speaking about a spate of natural disasters that have hit the U.S. and its territories in recent weeks at the annual Values Voter Summit.

Trump could not have spoken to the president of the Virgin Islands because the president is Trump himself, since it's a U.S. territory. It appears Trump was referring to Kenneth Mapp, the governor of the Virgin Islands, whom the president met with on Oct. 3.

Trump is the first sitting president to speak before the Values Voter Summit, a gathering of Christian conservatives and said he would be there for all affected U.S. citizens, who he insisted were "healing."

"They're all healing. Their states and territories are healing and they're healing rapidly," he said. "In the wake of the terrible tragedies of the past several weeks, the American people have responded with goodness and generosity and bravery."