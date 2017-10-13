U.S.
U.S.

Las Vegas Sheriff Is 'Absolutely Offended' At Suggestion Cops Bungled Shooting Response

Associated Press
4:07 PM ET

(LAS VEGAS) — Las Vegas authorities say they stand by their timeline of the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, which has been disputed by the hotel where the gunman opened fire.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Friday that Stephen Paddock rained down bullets on a concert crowd starting at 10:05 p.m. Oct. 1. He has said that six minutes earlier, Paddock sprayed 200 rounds from his Mandalay Bay room into the hallway, hitting a security guard in the leg.

That timeline released earlier this week differed from a week ago, when authorities said the guard was shot after Paddock opened fire on the crowd.

The changes led to questions about why police and hotel security weren't able to stop Paddock sooner.

Lombardo pushed back against criticism over the timeline, saying he was "absolutely offended" over any suggestion that authorities bungled the response.

Mandalay Bay officials have disputed whether six minutes actually passed between the first gunfire in the hallway and the start of the concert rampage.

