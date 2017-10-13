U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about Iran and the Iran nuclear deal in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - HP1EDAD1BKC9Z Kevin Lamarque—Reuters
Iran

Donald Trump: We Will Deny Iran All Paths to a Nuclear Weapon

Associated Press
1:21 PM ET

President Donald Trump says Iran is not living up to the "spirit" of the nuclear deal that it signed in 2015. He's announcing a new strategy in a speech at the White House.

Trump says the administration will seek to counter the regime's destabilizing activities and will impose additional sanctions on the regime to block its financing of terrorism.

The president says the new strategy will also seek to address the proliferation of Iran's missiles and weapons.

And he says the U.S. will deny Iran's paths to develop nuclear weapons.

