U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
moviesChance the Rapper Just Invited All His Fans to Go to the Movies With Him for Free
ACL Music Festival 2017 - Weekend 1
viralBe Soothed By the Armie Hammer Viral Dance Bringing Delight to the Masses
55th New York Film Festival - "Call Me By Your Name"
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Television7 Things We Learned About Serial Killers From the Book Netflix’s Mindhunter Is Based On
1
Iran

President Trump Undermined the Iran Deal. But He Didn't Leave It

Matthew Lee / AP
Updated: 1:57 PM ET | Originally published: 1:21 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, accusing it of a long list of malign behavior and hitting its main military wing with terrorism sanctions. But Trump, breaking with a campaign pledge to rip up the agreement, said he was not yet ready to pull the U.S. out or re-impose nuclear sanctions.

Instead, he kicked the issue to Congress and the other parties to the seven-nation accord, telling lawmakers to toughen the law that governs U.S. participation and to fix a series of deficiencies in the agreement. Those include the expiration of several key restrictions under "sunset provisions" that begin to kick in in 2025, he said.

Trump warned that without the fixes, he would likely pull the U.S. out of the deal and snap previously lifted sanctions back into place.

Without improvements, he said in a White House speech, "the agreement will be terminated."

"It is under continuous review and our participation can be canceled by me as president at any time," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME