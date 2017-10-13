Newsfeed
movies

Chance the Rapper Just Invited All His Fans to Go to the Movies With Him for Free

Raisa Bruner
1:43 PM ET

If you happen to be in Chicago today and have a few hours free, you might want to hop on over to the movie theater for a free showing of Marshall. Chance the Rapper, Chicago's resident angel and benevolent son, just announced on Twitter that he bought out all the tickets at two theaters — allowing anyone who's interested to show up and watch the story of Thurgood Marshall, the first black Supreme Court justice.

And one more thing: Chance hints he'll be attending a 3:00 p.m. showing. But it's up to you to figure out at which theater, exactly, he'll be making his appearance.

Marshall, starring Chadwick Boseman and directed by Reginald Hudlin, also features Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Sterling K. Brown, and tells the story of a time early in the famous justice's legal career when he defended a black man accused of raping a white woman.

Clearly, Chance is already a fan — even before viewing. "It's lit," he wrote in his note on Twitter, adding "I don't usually write my own press releases."

But fans are perfectly pleased with his ad hoc PR work. Even Gad and Hudlin are giving him props, too.

