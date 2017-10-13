Newsfeed
tim-hortons-buffalo-latte
Tim Hortons
Food & Drink

The Buffalo Sauce Latte Is the Zesty Drink One Company Thinks America Deserves

Raisa Bruner
1:09 PM ET

Move over pumpkin spice.

Canadian fast food chain Tim Hortons latest addition to its U.S. menu, available in a select few locations: the Buffalo Latte. While ostensibly tied to the upstate New York town, the special limited menu item ultimately is literally a buffalo-flavored (as in, spicy-sauce-spiked) hot beverage. Yes, it's a latte consisting of "freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, mocha, and bold Buffalo sauce flavor" and then topped with "whipped topping and a dusting of zesty Buffalo seasoning." Quite the unexpected pairing, starting at a decent $2.79.

"Tim Hortons and Buffalo sauce were both born in 1964, so why not take these two Buffalo staples and combine them?” said Stephen Goldstein, Tim Hortons U.S. regional president, in a press release. Why not, indeed? Tim Hortons believes it will find fans, though: “The unlikely pairing of sweet mocha and tangy Buffalo sauce come together to create an unexpectedly delicious sweet and spicy treat we hope our guests will enjoy," Goldstein noted.

Americans on Twitter, however, are not being quite so so charitable about this "zesty" culinary concoction, instead questioning the Canada brand's offering to their southern brethren.

