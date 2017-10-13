The Buffalo Sauce Latte Is the Zesty Drink One Company Thinks America Deserves

Move over pumpkin spice.

Canadian fast food chain Tim Hortons latest addition to its U.S. menu, available in a select few locations: the Buffalo Latte. While ostensibly tied to the upstate New York town , the special limited menu item ultimately is literally a buffalo-flavored (as in, spicy-sauce-spiked) hot beverage. Yes, it's a latte consisting of "freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, mocha, and bold Buffalo sauce flavor" and then topped with "whipped topping and a dusting of zesty Buffalo seasoning." Quite the unexpected pairing, starting at a decent $2.79.

"Tim Hortons and Buffalo sauce were both born in 1964, so why not take these two Buffalo staples and combine them?” said Stephen Goldstein, Tim Hortons U.S. regional president, in a press release . Why not, indeed? Tim Hortons believes it will find fans, though: “The unlikely pairing of sweet mocha and tangy Buffalo sauce come together to create an unexpectedly delicious sweet and spicy treat we hope our guests will enjoy," Goldstein noted.

Americans on Twitter, however, are not being quite so so charitable about this "zesty" culinary concoction, instead questioning the Canada brand's offering to their southern brethren.

How do you celebrate our new lattes in Buffalo, New York? With actual Buffalo-flavored lattes! Come try one from now until 10/20 while supplies last at the Tim Hortons at 3470 Main St in Buffalo, NY 14043 and at 4849 Transit Rd in Depew, NY 14214. A post shared by Tim Hortons US (@timhortonsus) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

No no Canada what is u doin - Angela Bradway (@imangelabradway) October 12, 2017

What have you done to our beloved Timmies AMERICA - Robyn Smith (@Robyn_IRL) October 13, 2017

We're building the wall on the wrong border. - Mac (@alt_the_man) October 12, 2017