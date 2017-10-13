Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
viralThe Internet Is All Over Tim Cook's iPhone Casually Escaping His Pocket
Key Speakers At The Bloomberg Global Business Forum
CongressPresident Trump's Biggest Enemy on Tax Reform: Himself
President Trump Departs White House En Route To Pennsylvania
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MichiganMom Jailed After Refusing to Vaccinate Her Child Says She Would 'Do It All Over Again'
Mom Jailed Vaccination
celebrities

Mindy Kaling Just Revealed the Gender of Her Baby on Ellen

Sarah Weldon / Entertainment Weekly
2:52 PM ET

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Mindy Kaling officially confirmed what Oprah already spilled the beans about — she’s having a baby… and it’s going to be a mini Mindy.

The crowd erupted into applause at the news of a baby girl and we’re sure that Kelly Kapoor would be thriving in this moment.

“If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person,” Kaling told Ellen DeGeneres. “You can’t complain that much about it. And you also can’t be like, ‘Hey, Oprah, zip it’ — because she’s almost like a religious figure. So if there’s one person I have to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah is pretty good.” Very fair.

The Mindy Project and The Office star also revealed how her pregnancy has helped her discover some newfound loves. Like sitting. “I think I took a lot for granted before this, now that I’m my current situation — like, sitting. I’m obsessed with sitting.”

News first broke of Kaling’s pregnancy back over the summer and fans went wild because she’s obviously going to be the cutest mom. The comedian recently wrapped filming on the sixth and final season of The Mindy Project, which airs Tuesdays on Hulu.

You can watch the entire video of Kaling’s Ellen appearance above.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME