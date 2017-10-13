U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
politicsFormer Army Secretary: Donald Trump’s Transgender Troops Ban Weakens the Military
Low Section Of Men In Military Uniform Standing On Street During Sunny Day
moviesHow Dustin Hoffman's Off-Screen Family Influences His Acting
Screening Of Netflix's "The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected)" - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Had a Busy Week. Catch Up With What Mattered in 5 Minutes
President Trump Departs White House En Route To Pennsylvania
Aaron Lawson- Triple_Slaying_Ohio
Lawrence County Ohio Sheriff’s Office via AP
Ohio

Arrest Made in Manhunt for Killer of 7-Year-Old Boy and 3 Others

Kantele Franko / AP
Updated: 12:03 PM ET | Originally published: 11:43 AM ET

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A sheriff says the suspect in the deadly shootings of a 7-year-old boy and three adults has been arrested after a manhunt in far southern Ohio that lasted more than a day.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffery Lawless says 23-year-old Arron Lawson was arrested without incident Friday morning while walking along a road after authorities got a tip from someone who spotted him.

Lawson is being held on charges of murder and aggravated murder. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

He was arrested roughly 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of where authorities found three adults dead in a house trailer on Wednesday evening and later found the boy's body, apparently hidden.

A fourth adult who was stabbed at the home fled and was flown to a hospital.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME