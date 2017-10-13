Newsfeed
celebrities

Anthony Bourdain Has Absolutely No Time for 'Elite Yelpers'

Megan McCluskey
12:45 PM ET

Anthony Bourdain has made it perfectly clear how he feels about people who leave negative reviews on Yelp. In an interview with Business Insider leading up to the release of his new documentary, Wasted! The Story of Food Waste, the chef and TV personality didn't hold back when it came to sharing his feelings on "elite" users of the restaurant-rating app.

"There’s really no worse, or lower human being than an elite Yelper," he said. "They’re universally loathed by chefs everywhere. They are the very picture of entitled, negative energy. They’re bad for chefs, they’re bad for restaurants. You know, you open a restaurant, you struggle for a year to put together the money, you work your heart out, and then 10 minutes after opening, some miserable b-stard is tweeting or Yelping, 'Worst. Dinner. Ever.'"

However, as you may have predicted, Yelp feels differently about the matter.

"Millions of people find restaurants on Yelp every day. Over the last four years, we've made strides to become not just a tool for restaurants to get exposure, but a tool to help them be more successful businesses," Darnell Holloway, Yelp's Director of Business Outreach, said in a statement to Business Insider. "It's also worth noting that most reviews on Yelp are not negative. Overwhelmingly, most people come to Yelp to share neutral to positive experiences."

Watch the clip below.

