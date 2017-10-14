Ideas
Five Best Ideas

The Differences Between Cities and Suburbs are Fading Away

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. The differences between cities and suburbs are fading away.

By Tyler Cowen at Bloomberg View

2. How Sesame Street is helping kids deal with trauma.

By Victoria Larned at CNN

3. If the presidential election really was hacked, what could we do?

By Vinay Nayak and Samuel Breidbart at Vox

4. Why does losing an endangered language make us sad — and should we fight to save them?

By Rebecca Roache in Aeon

5. Here’s how Facebook rewards the ads and content that divide us.

By Casey Newton in the Verge

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME