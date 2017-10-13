U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MaineSen. Susan Collins Announces She Will Not Run for Governor of Maine
Senate Policy Luncheons
moviesWhat to Know About the Real Case That Inspired the Movie Marshall
M_09752 Josh Gad, Chadwick Boseman and Sterling K. Brown in MARSHALL.Photo credit: Barry Wetcher / Distributor: Open Road Films
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Air travelThis Family Got Kicked Off a Southwest Flight. Then the Father Was Arrested
Exploring Denver International Airport
New Market Basket Store Set To Open In Lynn, MA
The soon-to-open Market Basket store in Lynn, MA is pictured on Aug. 25, 2017.  Boston Globe—Boston Globe via Getty Images
Massachusetts

A Woman Was Crushed to Death by Her Own Car in a Supermarket Parking Lot

Associated Press
9:46 AM ET

(WESTFORD, Mass.) — Authorities say a woman has died after becoming pinned under her own SUV during a supermarket parking lot accident in northeastern Massachusetts.

The accident happened Thursday outside the Market Basket in Westford, about 30 miles northwest of Boston.

Authorities say a woman in her 50s was at the back of her SUV when it was struck by another vehicle. They say the collision caused her vehicle to roll backward, and she became pinned underneath.

The woman's name is being withheld pending notification to her family.

Police say the other driver stayed at the scene, and the accident remains under investigation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME