Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
moviesWhat to Know About the Real Case That Inspired the Movie Marshall
M_09752 Josh Gad, Chadwick Boseman and Sterling K. Brown in MARSHALL.Photo credit: Barry Wetcher / Distributor: Open Road Films
Air travelThis Family Got Kicked Off a Southwest Flight. Then the Father Was Arrested
Exploring Denver International Airport
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
HealthPresident Trump Tells Democrats to ‘Call Me’ to Fix Obamacare
President Trump Signs Executive Order To Promote Healthcare Choice
Senate Policy Luncheons
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks with reporters after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced the latest plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act had been pulled on September 26, 2017. Tom Williams—AP
Maine

Sen. Susan Collins Announces She Will Not Run for Governor of Maine

David Sharp / AP
9:11 AM ET

(ROCKPORT, Maine) — Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins announced Friday that she's staying out of the governor's race because she believes she can do more good for Maine by staying in Washington.

Related

Frying Pan
MaineThis Woman Stopped a Forest Fire Armed With Only a Frying Pan
Maine
This Woman Stopped a Forest Fire Armed With Only a Frying Pan

"I am a congenital optimist. I continue to believe that Congress can, and will, be more productive," Collins said. "I want to continue to play a key role in advancing policies that strengthen our nation, help our hardworking families, improve our health care system, and bring peace and stability to a troubled and violent world."

The 64-year-old Collins has been weighing for months whether she'd make a bigger impact in the Senate or by launching a bid to become the first woman to serve as Maine's governor. She is one of a handful of GOP centrists and decided she's needed in the U.S. Senate.

Her decision will likely free more gubernatorial candidates who have been waiting on the sidelines to enter the race.

Two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage cannot run again because of term limits.

Like President Donald Trump, LePage has been a polarizing leader. Collins said previously that she'd like to heal the state and "bring people back together."

Speculation about Collins' political future has been swirling for more than a year in her home state, where the moderate remains popular even as the Maine GOP has become more conservative.

She has been a champion for those who want to hold Trump in check: She was one of three Republican senators who sunk the Senate health care bill pushed by his administration. She also serves key roles on Appropriations Committee and the Intelligence Committee investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The only Republican senator from New England has found herself among a dwindling number of GOP centrists like Arizona's John McCain who are willing to work across the aisle.

She's not afraid to buck her party. She introduced a bill to let transgender people serve in the military and opposed efforts to kill the Affordable Care Act without a replacement.

Related

Governor Paul LePage holds a Town Hall Meeting
MaineMaine Governor Ready to Duel 'Snot Nosed Little Runt' Who Called Him Racist
Maine
Maine Governor Ready to Duel 'Snot Nosed Little Runt' Who Called Him Racist

Collins, who has served for two decades in the Senate, was part of the Gang of 14 bipartisan senators that prevented the so-called nuclear option by Senate Republicans over an organized use of the filibuster by Senate Democrats.

Collins doesn't shy away from her role in the middle. She has called for "fanatical moderates" to serve as an antidote to extremes of both parties in Washington.

But her role has left her open to fire from both the right and the left.

And she's on the outs with Trump. She said she couldn't bring herself to vote for him, and she criticized him for failing to speak out more forcefully against racism, bigotry and anti-Semitism following the death of a woman at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Collins grew up in Caribou, in far northern Maine. The middle of six children learned the importance of hard work by age 10 while plucking potatoes from the dirt for 30 cents per barrel. The only political race she lost was for governor, in 1994.

She has won her last few elections handily. She was re-elected with 68.5 percent of votes in 2014, 61.3 percent in 2008 and 58.4 percent in 2002. Her current term ends in 2020.

Some of her supporters were worried that leaving the Senate would have left Maine's pugnacious governor to appoint her replacement. But Maine constitutional law expert Marshall Tinkle said she wouldn't have to resign to run and could pick her successor after being sworn in.

Maine's 2018 gubernatorial race could be a referendum on the legacy of LePage, whose administration slashed entitlement growth and touts a healthy state surplus. For all his successes, though, LePage is known for his bombastic leadership style.

LePage criticized Collins this year for saying Indiana's plan to expand Medicaid could be a model for Maine.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME