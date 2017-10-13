President Trump Tells Democrats to ‘Call Me’ to Fix Obamacare

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 12: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) (L), Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta (3rd R) and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (2nd R) look on during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House October 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed the executive order to loosen restrictions on Affordable Care Act "to promote healthcare choice and competition." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 12: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) (L), Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta (3rd R) and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (2nd R) look on during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House October 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed the executive order to loosen restrictions on Affordable Care Act "to promote healthcare choice and competition." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong—Getty Images

After scrapping major Affordable Care Act insurance subsidies, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to comment on the decision.

"The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding," he wrote. "Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix!"

The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding. Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

On Thursday, the President signed an executive order that could upend the country's current insurance system by cutting subsidies to health insurance companies for low-income patients. The subsidies are said to allow insurance companies to offer plans that poorer Americans can afford.

Trump has previously dubbed such subsidies a "bailout."

ObamaCare is a broken mess. Piece by piece we will now begin the process of giving America the great HealthCare it deserves! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

The Department of Health and Human Services meanwhile said it would " discontinue these payments immediately ."