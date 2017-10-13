Women Are Boycotting Twitter For the Day to Protest Harassment and Abuse

Actress Rose McGowan attends 'Charliewood - An Exhibition Of Transgressive Movement' on Nov. 28, 2016 in New York City. Noam Galai—WireImage/Getty Images

Silence will speak volumes on Friday as a day long Twitter boycott has been organized to protest harassment and abuse against women on the social media platform.

The idea is the brainchild of software engineer Kelly Ellis in defense of actress Rose McGowan and "all the victims of hate and harassment Twitter fails to support."

#WomenBoycottTwitter Friday, October 13th. In solidarity w @rosemcgowan and all the victims of hate and harassment Twitter fails to support. https://t.co/G0my9EyKpQ - Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) October 12, 2017

McGowan has been a loud voice on social media advocating for victims of sexual harassment and abuse following the multiple allegations against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. McGowan, who accused Weinstein of raping her, had her Twitter account suspended Thursday. The company said she violated their terms of service by tweeting a phone number.

Twitter users lashed out in her defense, accusing the company of not equally enforcing the rules against those who use hate speech.

#WomenBoycottTwitter was trending on Twitter Friday morning, with celebrities joining the campaign too.

Taking a mental health break from Twitter. #WomenBoycottTwitter - Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 13, 2017

Ok ok Jesus, let me clear this up. #WomenBoycottTwitter will not silence us, but @Twitter will make much less $$ b/c of fewer clicks. I’m in pic.twitter.com/LPEbKJwpgM - Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 13, 2017

I will be boycotting tomorrow. But not for white women first and foremost. But for women of color and gender minorities #WomenBoycottTwitter - Dr. ChandaQuark 🇧🇧 (@IBJIYONGI) October 13, 2017

It isn't just women who are joining the boycott. McGowen urged men on the site to use their voices to "call on your brothers to be better."

MEN: if you are on here tomorrow, I urge you to AMPLIFY our voices. Call on your brothers to be better, go after ones who won’t. #ROSEARMY - rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter - Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017

aight....in addition to supporting the #WomenBoycottTwitter movement i ask you all remember that @JemeleHill is catching hell as well. out. - Questlove Gomez (@questlove) October 13, 2017

Actor Terry Crews tweeted: "I stand with women," after sharing his own experience with sexual assault at the hands of a Hollywood executive.