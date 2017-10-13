mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
North KoreaNorth Korea May Have Damaged Its Nuclear Testing Site, Experts Say
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency
TelevisionJason Momoa Has Apologized for His Game of Thrones Rape Joke
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Live By Night"
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Obesity40% of Americans Are Obese—And the Trend Isn't Slowing
scale-3-weight-body-image-diet-health-fitness-betterment-motto-stock
movies

Jane Fonda Says She Is 'Ashamed' of Her Silence on Weinstein Allegations

Laignee Barron
2:05 AM ET

Actress Jane Fonda said she knew of sexual harassment allegations against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, and is “ashamed” she did not speak out sooner.

“I found out about Harvey about a year ago and I'm ashamed that I didn’t say anything right then,” the Oscar award winner told CNN Thursday.

Related

Film Review Mark Felt
moviesThe True Story Behind the New Movie About Watergate and Deep Throat
movies
The True Story Behind the New Movie About Watergate and Deep Throat

The 79-year-old star and women’s rights activist said that she was never targeted by Weinstein, but that her friend, Pulp Fiction actress Rosanna Arquette, was.

“I only met Harvey when I was old and Harvey goes for young because that’s more vulnerable,” said Fonda, who declined to speak on Arquette’s behalf, leaving it up to her friend to disclose details of the allegations.

Arquette is among dozens of actresses who have now publicly accused Weinstein of offenses including harassment, assault and rape. The actress told the New Yorker that in the early 1990s Weinstein had tried to get her to massage him, and when she refused, he grabbed her hand and tried to place it on his crotch.

“He made things very difficult for me for years,” she said.

Sallie Hofmeister, a spokesperson for Weinstein, responded in a statement that all "allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Read more: Mira Sorvino: Why I Spoke Out Against Harvey Weinstein

Fonda said that she did not condemn Weinstein sooner because she didn’t feel it was her place, as the incident did not happen to her. She told CNN of her own encounter early in her career with a French director, who said he needed to see what kind of orgasms she had in order to cast her for a role.

“This [harassment] goes on all the time,” Fonda said.

“If we all talked and told then they’d be too afraid to do it I think, I hope,” she added, though she also said that she fears that President Donald Trump’s election will have an emboldening effect. Fonda speculated that men may think, “our president does it, and he got elected even after people discovered that he was an abuser, so I'm just going to go ahead and do what I want to do."

During the 2016 presidential campaign, a video was released of Trump making lewd remarks about women and bragging that he could grope them with impunity.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump said. Multiple women have accused Trump of sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior.

On Saturday the President told reporters he was “not at all surprised” about the allegations against Weinstein.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME