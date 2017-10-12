Actor Jason Momoa arrives at the Premiere of 'Live By Night' in Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 9, 2017.

Actor Jason Momoa arrives at the Premiere of 'Live By Night' in Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 9, 2017. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jason Momoa has something to say about that 2011 Comic-Con joke.

The Game of Thrones actor had his words come back to haunt him after a video from the show’s San Diego panel recently started making headlines in the wake of sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein and, closer to home, his Justice League costar Ben Affleck apologizing for a 2003 groping incident.

“As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it and rape beautiful women,” said the actor to some crowd laughter about his barbarian warrior character Khal Drogo.

Now Momoa is opening up about the incident in a statement on Instagram.

“I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry,” Momoa said. “I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won’t take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends.”

He continued: “I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said.”

I APOLOGISE Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

The actor is introduced as Aquaman in Warner Bros.’ upcoming superhero mashup while Affleck reprises his role as Batman.

This article originally appeared on EW.com .