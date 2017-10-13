Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
TelevisionJason Momoa Has Apologized for His Game of Thrones Rape Joke
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Live By Night"
Obesity40% of Americans Are Obese—And the Trend Isn't Slowing
scale-3-weight-body-image-diet-health-fitness-betterment-motto-stock
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
HealthcarePresident Trump Plans to Scrap Major Obamacare Insurance Subsidy
President Trump Signs Executive Order To Promote Healthcare Choice
Churchill Cigar Auction
Winston Churchill's half-smoked cigar, which was from a 1947 trip to Paris, sold for just over $12,000 during an online auction on Wednesday evening, Oct. 11, 2017. RR Auction/AP
World

Winston Churchill's Half-Smoked Cigar Just Sold for a Lot of Money

Associated Press
Oct 12, 2017

(BOSTON) — A cigar half-smoked by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill during a 1947 trip to Paris has sold for just over $12,000 during an online auction.

Boston-based RR Auction says the 4-inch (10-centimeter) cigar was bought Wednesday evening by a collector from Palm Beach, Florida. The buyer's name wasn't released.

The auction company says Churchill smoked the cigar on May 11, 1947, at Le Bourget Airport. Included in the auction was a photo signed by the prime minister that shows him with the cigar in his hand at the airport.

RR Auction says a British airman, Cpl. William Alan Turner, kept the cigar after his crew flew Churchill and his wife to and from Paris.

The label on the La Corona cigar from Havana, Cuba, includes Churchill's name.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME