Television

The Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer Hints It's Up to Eleven and Will to Save Everyone

Ashley Hoffman
10:34 AM ET

Before Stranger Things returns for its second season, Netflix released a final revealing season 2 trailer on Friday the 13th.

It begins with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) racing through the woods in the winter to retrieve the Eggo waffles Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) left for her.

We also get shots of an eerie Halloween night in Hawkins, when the kids are appropriately freaked out. But the biggest reveal is about the gigantic monster that's been haunting Will since he was rescued from the Upside Down. It's no nightmare. It's real — or at least Hopper says it is.

Joyce (Winona Ryder) is infuriated that the Hawkins Lab has done nothing to help her long-suffering son, but luckily it looks like Will (Noah Schnapp) is piecing together helpful evidence.

Even the dubious employees at Hawkins Lab don't look prepared for the creature laying waste to the town. So who will save the day? Mike (Finn Wolfhard) believes Eleven is the answer to understanding all the supernatural elements, but only Will has the power to destroy the monster.

It's a tumultuous time in season 2 as chaos erupts all over town, so the kids need all the help they can get, and it looks like they're getting it.

Watch the high-energy trailer above.

Netflix will drop the second season on Oct. 27. Start stocking up on the Three Musketeers now.

Follow TIME