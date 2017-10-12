U.S.
TIME Magazine default image
California wildfires
Smoke and flames rise as a wildfire from the Santa Rosa and Napa Valley moves through the area in California, United States on October 10, 2017.  Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
California

California Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to 29

Associated Press
6:02 PM ET

(SONOMA, Calif.) — Authorities in Northern California say at least four people were killed by a wildfire burning in California's Sierra Nevada foothills, bringing the state's death toll to 29.

Yuba County Sheriff Steve Durfor confirmed Thursday that the four have died since a blaze ignited there Sunday night.

The fire is burning 100 miles north of several blazes in wine country that also broke out Sunday night and that have killed 25 people.

The blaze in the foothills has destroyed more than 100 homes and displaced 2,500 people.

Fire officials say it has charred 16 square miles but fire crews overnight made significant progress and it's 45 percent contained.

