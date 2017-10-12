U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
FootballNFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's Wife Used a Secret Twitter Account to Defend Her Husband
NFL: APR 27 2017 NFL Draft
ScoutsGirl Scouts Executive Says They're Not Worried About Competition From Boy Scouts
Badges are seen on the vest of a member of the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland as Girl Scouts participate in an activity introducing them to the world of robotics in Owings Mills, Md., July 21, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
California'We Always Rise.' California Winemakers Are Determined to Rebuild After Fires
California

California Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to 29

Associated Press
6:02 PM ET

(SONOMA, Calif.) — Authorities in Northern California say at least four people were killed by a wildfire burning in California's Sierra Nevada foothills, bringing the state's death toll to 29.

Yuba County Sheriff Steve Durfor confirmed Thursday that the four have died since a blaze ignited there Sunday night.

The fire is burning 100 miles north of several blazes in wine country that also broke out Sunday night and that have killed 25 people.

The blaze in the foothills has destroyed more than 100 homes and displaced 2,500 people.

Fire officials say it has charred 16 square miles but fire crews overnight made significant progress and it's 45 percent contained.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME