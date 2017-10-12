Sports
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
ScoutsGirl Scouts Executive Says They're Not Worried About Competition From Boy Scouts
Badges are seen on the vest of a member of the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland as Girl Scouts participate in an activity introducing them to the world of robotics in Owings Mills, Md., July 21, 2017.
California'We Always Rise.' California Winemakers Are Determined to Rebuild After Fires
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CaliforniaCalifornia Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to 29
California wildfires
NFL: APR 27 2017 NFL Draft
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia. Rich Graessle—Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Football

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's Wife Used a Secret Twitter Account to Defend Her Husband

Abigail Abrams
6:25 PM ET

It might seem natural that any spouse would come to the defense of their significant other if that person were constantly being criticized. But not everyone’s spouse is also the commissioner of the National Football League.

Related

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers
FootballRoger Goodell in Memo: The NFL Must Move Past National Anthem Controversy
Football
Roger Goodell in Memo: The NFL Must Move Past National Anthem Controversy

It turns out that Jane Skinner Goodell, the wife of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, has been fighting back against her husband’s critics in recent months under the guise of a secret Twitter account, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The account, @forargument, has now been deleted, but it was originally created in 2014 and had not tweeted much until this year. As the NFL became embroiled in controversy over national anthem protests and some people criticized the commissioner’s handling of the situation, his wife rose up to say they were wrong.

The account often responded to sports news organizations or journalists tweeting about the NFL, according to screenshots captured by the Journal. For example, when @ProFootballTalk, the Twitter handle of the NBC Sports blog, tweeted Sept. 26 that it was “on the commissioner” to solve the anthem controversy, @forargument responded “Please do better reporting. He is already doing this. You are behind.”

While the @foragrument account had no photo or followers, the Journal discovered it belonged to Goodell’s wife by looking at the accounts it followed. Four were connected to the Goodells’ daughters’ school, and several other indications led reporters to Goodell family members. Jane Skinner Goodell admitted the account belonged to her on Thursday and told the Journal she had created it out of love.

“It was a REALLY silly thing to do and done out of frustration — and love,” she said in a statement to the paper. “As a former media member, I’m always bothered when the coverage doesn’t provide a complete and accurate picture of a story. I’m also a wife and a mom. I have always passionately defended the hard-working guy I love—and I always will. I just may not use Twitter to do so in the future!”

The NFL offered a similar response on Thursday and said the commissioner did not know about his wife’s account.

“Sounds like what she did is what every spouse in America would want to do,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Journal.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME