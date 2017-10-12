Las Vegas Hotel Didn't Call Police Until After Gunman Opened Fire: Official

(LAS VEGAS) — A U.S. official says the Mandalay Bay hotel casino didn't notify police that gunshots had been fired inside the tower until after a gunman opened fire on the crowd outside at a country music festival.

The official, who was briefed by law enforcement, wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday.

The disclosure means there was a delay of some six minutes in summoning police to the scene as the gunman began firing in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Two hotel employees had called for help and reported gunman Stephen Paddock sprayed a hallway with bullets and struck an unarmed security guard in the leg.

Police said Monday that was six minutes before Paddock opened fire on the crowd, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500 others.