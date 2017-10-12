Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Las VegasLas Vegas Hotel Didn't Call Police Until After Gunman Opened Fire: Official
Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Leaves At Least 50 Dead
TravelDelta's App Just Got a New Feature That Travelers Will Love
A Delta Air Lines plane taxis toward a gate between other De
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CultureWhat the Tragedy In Las Vegas Says About Who America Should Fear
US-POLITICS-CRIME-SHOOTING-VEGAS
linkin-park-carpool
Apple Music
carpool karaoke

Watch Linkin Park's Previously Unaired Carpool Karaoke with Ken Jeong

Raisa Bruner
4:10 PM ET

On Thursday, Apple Music and Linkin Park decided to release the Carpool Karaoke video that the rock band and comedian Ken Jeong had filmed together in July, about a week before frontman Chester Bennington's death.

In the lighthearted 24-minute video, Jeong, Bennington and Linkin Park bandmates Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn rock out to everything from Outkast's "Hey Ya" to some of the bands most popular tunes from over their many years of popularity, with Bennington at the wheel. Jeong makes an attempt to convince the guys that he should be added to their band, too. (Luckily, Bennington gives him some singing lessons.)

There's also some insight into Bennington's likes and dislikes: he's a big fan of tacos, is deeply into the game Dungeons & Dragons, and is willing to learn an impromptu dance called the "hot dogs and ketchup," courtesy of teacher Jeong. He also reminisces on getting paid $4 per hour as a leaf blower in his past, before getting into the karaoke segment with the rest of the guys in a party bus while bedecked in faux flower leis and a feather boa.

In a more serious part of the drive, he reflects on his kids' interests, including music and songwriting. "I just want them to find whatever it is," he says of his hope that his children find and follow their passions.

Dedicated to the memory of Bennington, the video also includes a link at the end to the One More Light Fund, established to honor their bandmate.

LINKIN PARK & Ken Jeong - Carpool Karaoke

Watch our Carpool Karaoke episode with Ken Jeong now, streaming for free right here on Facebook.

Posted by Linkin Park on Thursday, October 12, 2017
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME