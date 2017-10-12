Delta's App Just Got a New Feature That Travelers Will Love

Checking in for a Delta flight just became a lot easier.

Delta now automatically sends boarding passes to passengers 24 hours before a flight if they're using Delta's mobile app. Flyers just have to open the Fly Delta app to trigger the check-in.

The change has only rolled out to iOS users at this time, but an Android update is likely to follow.

Looks like @Delta just killed the check-in process in its latest iOS app update.



Boarding passes auto-generated now.#PaxEx pic.twitter.com/SQScGv0JrV - Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) October 12, 2017

Delta is the first U.S. airline to offer such a service. The move could spur other airlines to adopt a similar feature for their apps.

It's not yet clear how customers can check bags and request seat changes, as is sometimes done during the check-in process. TIME has reached out to Delta to clarify if and how this can be done through its app and will update once the airline responds.