Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
moviesThe True Story Behind the New Movie About Watergate and Deep Throat
Film Review Mark Felt
Health CarePresident Trump Is Chipping Away at Obamacare. Here's What He's Doing
President Trump Obamacare
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EducationDemocrats Unveil Bill to Fight Betsy DeVos' Campus Sexual Assault Guidelines
Newly Sworn-In Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Addresses Staff At The Education Department
Travel

Delta's App Just Got a New Feature That Travelers Will Love

Aric Jenkins
4:12 PM ET

Checking in for a Delta flight just became a lot easier.

Delta now automatically sends boarding passes to passengers 24 hours before a flight if they're using Delta's mobile app. Flyers just have to open the Fly Delta app to trigger the check-in.

The change has only rolled out to iOS users at this time, but an Android update is likely to follow.

Delta is the first U.S. airline to offer such a service. The move could spur other airlines to adopt a similar feature for their apps.

It's not yet clear how customers can check bags and request seat changes, as is sometimes done during the check-in process. TIME has reached out to Delta to clarify if and how this can be done through its app and will update once the airline responds.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME