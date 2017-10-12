White House Chief of Staff John Kelly Insists He Isn't Quitting or Getting Fired

(WASHINGTON) — White House Chief of Staff John Kelly says he's not quitting, getting fired or firing anyone else, "unless things change."

Amid a swirl of reports that he's frustrated in the job, the retired Marine Corps general told reporters Thursday at the daily White House briefing, "Unless things change, I'm not quitting, I'm not getting fired and I don't think I'll fire anyone tomorrow."

His extraordinary statements are the latest examples of Trump administration officials professing their loyalty publicly to the 45th president of the United States to refute reports suggesting problems in the chaotic administration.

Kelly added, "I don't think I'm being fired today and I'm not so frustrated in this job that I'm thinking of leaving."

He previously served as Trump's secretary of homeland security.