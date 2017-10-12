Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
White HouseWhite House Chief of Staff John Kelly Insists He Isn't Quitting or Getting Fired
John Kelly Discusses Operational Implementation Of Trump Immigration Ban
viralThe Internet Is Doing a Hilarious Double-Take At This Photo of Kurt Russell Napping
Kurt Russell attends the European Gala Screening of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' at Eventim Apollo on April 24, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesHere's Why Rose McGowan's Twitter Account Was Suspended
Charliewood An Exhibition Of Transgressive Movement
McDonald's Same Store Sales Up 7.1 Percent In January
Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
Bizarre

A Zealous Rick and Morty Fan Traded His Car for a Precious Pack of McDonald's Szechuan Sauce

Cady Lang
2:40 PM ET

A diehard Rick and Morty fan took his fandom to the next level when he traded his car for a single packet of McDonald's Szechuan sauce, which has garnered a cult following because of the Adult Swim series.

According to Business Insider, Rick and Morty fan Rachel Marie nabbed one of the limited-edition sauces at McDonald's and proceeded to post it on Pin Nation, a Facebook group where fandoms and festival goers can trade pins and souvenirs.

"There was actually a large response with some nice pins," she said. "But if I could get a car, I thought, why not ask?" A fellow Rick and Morty fan apparently thought that this precious sauce was worth a car and offered up his early 2000s Volkswagon Gold Mk4.

While the fan did not give permission for his name to be used and Marie said that they did not find or talk about the car's title, the trade did apparently happen, with both parties confirming to Business Insider that they they did indeed trade the sauce for the car.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME