mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
fashionThe Internet Can't Agree on What Color These Sneakers Are and It's Freaking Everyone Out
Low Section Of Woman Outdoors
Birth ControlNo, Birth Control Doesn’t Make You Have Riskier Sex, Researchers Say
TIME.com stock photos Birth Control Pills
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PoliticsPresident Trump's Awkward Comment on Puerto Rico
Capitol
celebrities

Here's Why Rose McGowan's Twitter Account Was Suspended

Melissa Chan
1:38 PM ET

Rose McGowan's Twitter account was suspended this week because the actress included a private phone number in one of her tweets, which violates one of Twitter’s policies, the social media platform said.

McGowan has been speaking out against harassment in Hollywood amid Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault scandal. On Wednesday, she alerted her followers that her Twitter account had been suspended in what she felt was an attempt to silence her.

“THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE,” she urged fans in an Instagram post.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on

In a series of tweets Thursday, Twitter said it suspended McGowan's account because she tweeted a phone number. “The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future,” the company said.

“Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices,” it added.

Weinstein, a longtime movie producer, has been facing a barrage of allegations from women in Hollywood who say Weinstein either sexually harassed, assaulted or raped them. Weinstein has denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex,” according to a spokesperson. Last week, he told the New York Times: "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.”

McGowan, who is perhaps best known for her role in the television show Charmed, received a $10,000 settlement from Weinstein over a 1997 incident at a hotel room, the Times reported.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME