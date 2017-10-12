The Internet Is Doing a Hilarious Double-Take At This Photo of Kurt Russell Napping

A photo of Kurt Russell napping snapped by director James Gunn on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is making the Internet rounds thanks to a hilarious optical illusion .

In the picture — which also features Russell's co-stars Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana sitting in director's chairs — the 66-year-old actor appears to be sleeping with his head resting on his shoulder. But as one Twitter user pointed out, it looks as though a crew member standing in the background is styling Russell's hair.

“I thought Kurt Russell had a tiny personal hairdresser in this photo and tbh my brain was fine with the idea,” the user captioned the photo in a tweet that has been favorited more than 33 thousand times and retweeted nearly 11 thousand as of Thursday.

Others quickly began providing their own theories on the shot. "That is the elf who makes people sleep to free them from the clutches of the cellphones," Seekingandspeaking wrote. "The others are still to be attended."

I thought Kurt Russell had a tiny personal hairdresser in this photo and tbh my brain was fine with the idea pic.twitter.com/NjgNyawca0 - Jamie Ghost Fart (@jamiesmart) October 11, 2017

See some of the best reactions below.

What?! you...you mean he DOESN’T? - Janet Snake-Hole (@Lena_Von_Doom) October 11, 2017

At least she's the only one working while everyone else is either glued to their phone or asleep! - BiggerBoat Film Quiz (@film_quiz) October 11, 2017

I keep looking at it and my brain just wants it to be true - A.Ysick (@A_Ysick) October 11, 2017

Is that an Elvish Costello behind him? - Johannes Climacus (@johclim) October 12, 2017

No, that's his grooming imp. She's been with him ever since Overboard. - Sabotage Films (@SabotageFilms) October 11, 2017

They kind of just show up when there's enough beard for them to make a nest in. - Ronnie B (@alt_horizon) October 11, 2017