Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  Axelle/Bauer-Griffin—FilmMagic
Kate Beckinsale Says Harvey Weinstein 'Couldn't Remember if He Had Assaulted Me'

Melissa Chan
11:52 AM ET

Kate Beckinsale said Thursday that embattled movie mogul Harvey Weinstein could not remember whether he had assaulted her decades ago when they first met at a hotel room — in incident in which she said he greeted her in a bathrobe and offered her alcohol even though she was only a teenager.

The Underworld star joined a growing chorus of women in Hollywood speaking out about Weinstein's behavior over the years, following a growing number of women who have accused him of sexual harassment and in some cases even rape. In an Instagram post, Beckinsale recalled her first encounter with Weinstein, which she said happened when she was 17. Beckinsale said she was told to go up to Weinstein’s hotel room, where he was hardly dressed.

“He opened the door in his bathrobe,” Beckinsale wrote. “I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him.”

I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17. I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common.When I arrived ,reception told me to go to his room . He opened the door in his bathrobe . I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older ,unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him .After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left ,uneasy but unscathed.A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting .I realized he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not .I had what I thought were boundaries - I said no to him professionally many times over the years-some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a cunt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people oh "Kate lives to say no to me ." It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things,while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself,undoubtedly harmed my career and was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family.I would like to applaud the women who have come forward , and to pledge that we can from this create a new paradigm where producers,managers,executives and assistants and everyone who has in the past shrugged and said " well, that's just Harvey /Mr X/insert name here " will realize that we in numbers can affect real change.For every moment like this there have been thousands where a vulnerable person has confided outrageous unprofessional behavior and found they have no recourse, due to an atmosphere of fear that it seems almost everyone has been living in .I had a male friend who, based on my experience,warned a young actress who said she was going to dinner with Harvey to be careful. He received a phone call the next day saying he would never work in another Miramax film ;the girl was already sleeping with Harvey and had told him that my friend had warned her off.Let's stop allowing our young women to be sexual cannon fodder,and let's remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick,and that we have work to do.

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

Weinstein, who has been fired from his company, has denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex," his spokesperson said this week. In an explosive New York Times report last week that opened the floodgates for more allegations, Weinstein said: "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.”

Beckinsale said Weinstein also offered her alcohol, which she declined. She said she left the room feeling “uneasy but unscathed.”

“A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting,” Beckinsale said of Weinstein. “I realized he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not.”

Beckinsale said she has turned Weinstein down for acting roles many times along the years, which she said “ended up with him screaming at me calling me a c--t and making threats.”

“It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things, while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself, undoubtedly harmed my career,” she said.

London Evening Standard British Film Awards - Inside CeremonyKate Beckinsale (L) and Harvey Weinstein attend The London Evening Standard British Film Awards at Claridge's Hotel on Dec. 8, 2016 in London, England.  David M. Benett—2016 David M. Benett 

Beckinsale praised all the women before her who have come forward with their claims against Weinstein and urged others not to stay quiet. “We in numbers can affect real change,” she said.

Follow TIME