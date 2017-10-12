Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Las VegasLas Vegas Hotel Didn't Call Police Until After Gunman Opened Fire: Official
Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas Leaves At Least 50 Dead
TravelDelta's App Just Got a New Feature That Travelers Will Love
A Delta Air Lines plane taxis toward a gate between other De
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
carpool karaokeWatch Linkin Park's Previously Unaired Carpool Karaoke with Ken Jeong
Education

Democrats Unveil Bill to Fight Betsy DeVos' Campus Sexual Assault Guidelines

Katie Reilly
4:29 PM ET

Democratic lawmakers on Thursday unveiled legislation to preserve strict Obama-era Title IX guidelines for investigating cases of sexual assault on campus, fighting a rollback by the Trump Administration.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos last month rescinded the controversial guidance, drawing fierce criticism from victims' advocates, who argue the change will further discourage victims from reporting assault , and praise from groups representing accused students, who say the Obama-era guidelines created a one-sided system.

At a press conference for the bill on Thursday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called DeVos' policy " an alarming reminder of the White House’s dismissive and cruel attitude toward survivors and students."

The bill is sure to face opposition from Republicans and from advocacy groups that have argued the Obama-era guidelines failed to protect the due process rights of accused students.

Introduced by California Rep. Jackie Speier, the bill would instruct schools to use the "preponderance of evidence" standard in campus sexual assault investigations. That was one of the most controversial parts of the Obama Administration's Title IX guidance, because it requires a lower burden of proof than the "clear and convincing evidence" standard. DeVos' interim guidance now allows universities to decide which standard of evidence to use in their investigations.

Speier on Thursday defended the "preponderance of evidence" standard, which is used in civil trials. "Isn’t this a civil right? To be able to go to school and not be subjected to violence," she said.

In a speech about the issue last month, DeVos described campus investigations as a system that "has failed too many students," referring to victims as well as students who say they were falsely accused.

"One rape is one too many, one assault is one too many," DeVos said. "One person denied due process is one too many. This conversation may be uncomfortable, but we must have it. It is our moral obligation to get this right."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME