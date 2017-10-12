Newsfeed
Colbert
Late Night Comedy

Stephen Colbert Is Here to Give President Donald Trump a Refresher on the Constitution

Melissa Locker
11:01 AM ET

Stephen Colbert does not think that President Donald Trump agrees with the whole “we the people” thing embodied in the the U.S. Constitution.

During his monologue on Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert reminded viewers of the very recent report of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson allegedly calling Trump a “moron.” “We were so young then,” said Colbert, wistfully. He then explained what he believes is the reason for Tillerson’s derogatory comment, which the Secretary denied. Referencing NBC reporting that earlier this summer Trump had called for a “nearly ten-fold increase” in the U.S.’s nuclear arsenals. “A ten-fold increase? Excuse me as I one-fold into the fetal position,” says Colbert.

Trump tweeted his denial of the story, saying NBC’s story was “pure fiction” comparing the network to CNN.

The president then questioned, in a tweet, when it was “appropriate” to “challenge” NBC’s license. The President later said in an interview: “It’s frankly disgusting the way the press is able to write whatever they wanna write and people should look into it.”

Colbert had a response to that comment, “Sir, people did look into it. ‘We the people’ looked into it and thought, ‘yeah, they should write whatever they want.’” He suggested that the president should check it out sometime, “It’s a quick read.”

