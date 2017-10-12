World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
ScienceNobel Laureate: The Future of DNA Sequencing Will Be in the Palm of Your Hand
Genomic Workshop
North KoreaWhy the Fight With North Korea Is Really About China
CHINA-US-DIPLOMACY
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BooksJohn Green on Mental Illness and Writing a Book That Mirrors His Own Life
John Green speaks during a Q&A on the 'Paper Towns' Get Lost Get Found tour at The Bomb Factory on July 16, 2015 in Dallas, Texas.
A logo of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is displayed in front of the organization headquarters on September 14, 2011.
A logo of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is displayed in front of the organization headquarters on September 14, 2011. Miguel Medina—AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump

Why the United States Is Saying Goodbye to UNESCO

Tara John
12:07 PM ET

The Trump Administration says the U.S. is withdrawing from the United Nations' cultural body UNESCO, citing "anti-Israel bias" as one of its reasons.

"This decision was not taken lightly," Heather Nauert, State Department spokesperson, said in a statement on Thursday. "[it] reflects U.S. concerns with mounting arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias at UNESCO." The withdrawal will take place on Dec. 31, 2018. The State Department said on Thursday that the U.S. will instead establish an observer mission at UNESCO, which is known for designating world heritage sites.

Director General of UNESCO Irina Bokova expressed her "profound regret" with the decision. "This is a loss to UNESCO. This is a loss to the United Nations family. This is a loss for multilateralism," she said in a statement.

The news comes as the body picks its new director-general, with former French culture minister Audrey Azoulay and Qatari diplomat Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari as the main frontrunners. Here's what to know:

What is UNESCO?

Related

CHINA-US-DIPLOMACY
North KoreaWhy the Fight With North Korea Is Really About China
North Korea
Why the Fight With North Korea Is Really About China

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization was created in 1945 with a mission to celebrate cultural diversity and foster intellectual cooperation and the free flow of ideas among the world's nations. Among its first projects was to rebuild libraries, schools and museums destroyed during World War Two.

The agency is best known for its World Heritage program, which protects traditions and cultural sites across the globe, including India's Taj Mahal and the United States' Yellowstone National Park. It also works to improve education in poor countries, defend media freedom and promote scientific advances.

Why has Trump pulled out now?

The biggest strain is the body's approach to Israel. This year, UNESCO declared Hebron in the West Bank as a Palestinian world heritage site — a move Israel says negates Judaism's links to the town.

Israel had earlier recalled its ambassador to UNESCO in 2016, in response to the agency accepting resolutions that condemned Israel's policies in religious sites in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and cited the Temple Mount as only a "Muslim holy site of worship," Reuters reports.

Trump's administration has been preparing to leave the body for months, Foreign Policy reports, and it might have been motivated by budget cuts. The President has repeatedly criticized what he considers to be the disproportionate contributions to international bodies like the U.N.

Has the U.S. done this before?

Yes. The organization ran afoul of the administration of Ronald Reagan, which withdrew the U.S. from the body in 1984 citing corruption and a pro-Soviet union, anti-U.S. bias. The administration also viewed UNESCO as a platform for Third World criticism of Israel and the U.S, the New York Times reports.

Under President George W. Bush, the U.S. rejoined the agency in 2003, citing its reformed bureaucracy, finances and efforts to expunge the worst of its biases.

That changed again in 2011 after UNESCO granted full membership to Palestine. This reinforced the notion of UNESCO's long-running anti-Israel bias and under former U.S. President Barack Obama, UNESCO lost a chunk of American funding. But the State Department continued to maintain an office at UNESCO's Paris headquarters so as to weigh in on policy.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME