Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Five Best IdeasIt’s Time For Holiday Shopping Season to Go
Blurred with motion people on an escalator at Toronto Eaton Centre shopping mall on Boxing day 2011. Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
CrimeNew York Police Are Investigating Sexual Assault Claims Against Harvey Weinstein
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL-PEOPLE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesKate Beckinsale Says Harvey Weinstein 'Couldn't Remember if He Had Assaulted Me'
2017 Billboard Music Awards
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 7, 2016
Taylor Swift seen on the streets of Manhattan on September 7, 2016 in New York City. James Devaney—GC Images
celebrities

Taylor Swift Hand-Delivered a Special Package to a Superfan

Alexia Fernandez / People
11:22 AM ET

Taylor Swift might just have met her biggest fan yet – and pulled off one of her biggest surprises while she was at it.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 27, took UK fan Lara by surprise when the Grammy winner joined her live stream, which was recorded by a friend, last week.

When Lara figured out who was now watching her, she freaked out, not knowing far more was to come.

“What. The. H—,” Lara said. “Oh my God. I love you so much! Oh my god.”

A friend in the background asked her, “Are you joking?”

Lara didn’t seem to hear her, continuing to express her gratitude to Swift, crying through tears to say: “I have to say thank you for everything, you’ve actually made my life so much better.”

In a second post uploaded on Wednesday, Lara revealed that Swift had personally visited her.

“On Thursday, last week, Taylor Nation DM’d me,” she said. “They said Taylor would be sending me a package. I’m so grateful for Taylor Alison Swift.”

But of course she did far more than just send a gift, Swift personally delivered the package herself.

The songstress gave her young fan showed off pictures of herself and the “Shake It Off” singer as well T-shirts and sweatshirts from her Reputation line.

It is not clear why Swift is in the UK at the moment, however, her boyfriend Joe Alwyn lives in England.

Lara might also enjoy Swift’s new lifestyle app, which she announced on Wednesday. “The Swift Life” is a mix of multiple social media platforms, with each post pertaining to news and updates about the singer.

According to TheVerge.com, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer will also be releasing her own set of emojis, called “Taymojis,” which fans can use in-app.

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME