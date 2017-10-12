U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
SyriaSally Jones, the ISIS 'White Widow,' Believed Killed in Syria
Crime91-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hogtied. His 100-Year-Old Wife Survived
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
VeteransMeet the Double-Amputee Veteran Running 31 Marathons in 31 Days
Rob Jones
President Trump Visits Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Headquarters
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters on August 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Pool—Getty Images
Puerto Rico

Donald Trump: U.S. Can't Help Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico 'Forever'

Associated Press
8:10 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is criticizing hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and says the government can't keep federal aid there "forever."

Trump criticized the U.S. territory in a series of tweets Thursday. He says there is a "total lack of accountability" and "electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes."

The president adds: "We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!"

The House is on track to back Trump's request for billions more in disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat.

Hurricane Maria struck Sept. 20. It has killed at least 45 people, and about 85 percent of Puerto Rico residents still lack electricity.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME