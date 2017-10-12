Robbers entered the home of an elderly Brooklyn couple and hogtied them Wednesday. The husband was unresponsive after being tied up, and was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death of 91-year-old Waldiman Thompson remains unknown, ABC reported. However, investigators think he may have died of shock because no other injuries were found on him.

The robbers threw a blanket over Thompson and his wife Ethline Thompson, 100, before taking items form the home, according to ABC. Ethline Thompson was able to untie herself herself and left to contact authorities. When police arrived at the house, Waldiman Thompson was found unresponsive. Ethline Thompson was taken to the hospital for minor rope burns.

"I thought it was a gunshot initially. But it wasn't a gunshot. From in the neighborhood, they are just saying basically, that they were robbed and the gentleman had a heart attack ," a neighbor told ABC after noting he thought he heard a "loud boom."