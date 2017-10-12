President Donald Trump took aim at the media, Colin Kaepernick and Barack Obama during a Wednesday night interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News .

Trump said the NFL should have suspended football player Kaepernick for kneeling during the National Anthem .

"I thought it was terrible," Trump told Hannity of players taking a knee in protest against police brutality and racial injustice. "And then it got bigger and bigger and started mushrooming. And frankly the NFL should have suspended him for one game, and he would have never done it again."

He also placed blame on former U.S. President Obama and other past administrations for not doing enough to curb North Korea's nuclear program.

"This should have been handled 25 years ago, it should have been handled 20 years ago, and 10 years ago, and five years ago," Trump said of ratcheting tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. "It should have been handled by numerous – not just Obama, but certainly President Obama should have taken care of it. Now it's at a point where it's very, very far advanced," he said.

Trump also doubled down on his attacks of the media.

"Media is bad, they are really dishonest people. These are very, very dishonest people in many cases," Trump told Hannity, before saying that not all journalists were bad. "When you’re the one being written about, you know if it's good or bad — and it’s always... they try and make it negative. So the media — I call it fake media. It is fake. So much fake news."