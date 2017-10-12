U.S.
'Really Interesting Wedding Day.' Naked Swimmers Accidentally Interrupt Wedding Reception

Associated Press
7:36 AM ET

(SALISBURY, Mass.) — A pair of skinny-dippers gave a wedding reception at a scenic Massachusetts restaurant more of a view than expected.

Zachary Tomko tells WHDH-TV he didn't realize there was a restaurant nearby when he and Holly O'Neil jumped naked into the water at Salisbury Beach on Saturday.

Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler tells The Boston Globe his department received several calls about the nude swimmers from both beachgoers and members of the wedding party.

Fowler says police charged 29-year-old Tomko and 20-year-old O'Neil, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, with disorderly conduct.

Bride Leah Allen says the swimmers made for a "really interesting wedding day," and she applauded them for braving the cold water.

